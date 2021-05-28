Nottingham Motorpoint Arena visit for star performers Royal Blood

Royal Blood – Mike Kerr (vocals/bass) and Ben Thatcher (drums) – will be heading out on a huge 2022 UK arena tour, including an eagerly-awaited visit to Nottingham in the spring. They will be joined by special guests The Amazons.Royal Blood commented: “Playing live is the DNA and sole purpose of our band. On stage with our fans is where we belong, and we cannot wait for this tour to be a reality!”The band have just released their third album Typhoons, set to make the duo bigger than ever before.Typhoons heralds an exciting new era for Royal Blood, who are firmly established as one of rock’s biggest and most vital bands. Their previous two albums both went straight to number one in the UK, in the process accumulating two million global sales.The duo have won multiple awards during their glittering career to date.