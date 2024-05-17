Nottingham Motorpoint Arena visit for stars The Script later this year

The Script (Photo credit: Jordan Rossi)

The Script

​Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, November 20.

After 10 billion streams, 12 million album sales, six UK number one albums and two Platinum-certified US singles, The Script return with the release of their new album Satellites on August 16 and a UK and European arena tour.

The album is previewed by new single Both Ways. The song sees The Script strike out with swaggering new energy, featuring boisterous hip-hop and funk rhythms, providing the irresistible dance-floor vibes to complement the star quality of Danny O’Donoghue’s voice.

After reuniting for select shows of collective grieving and joyous communion in 2023, following the death of bandmate Mark Sheehan earlier that year, The Script are about to head out on a massive tour supporting P!nk across the UK, Europe and America before returning to big stages of their own this autumn.