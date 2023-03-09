Nottingham Playhouse date added to John Cooper Clarke's eagerly-awaited tour

John Cooper Clarke has added a show at Nottingham Playhouse to his latest tour.

Nottingham Playhouse, May 19.

John Cooper Clarke has added four extra dates to his UK tour, including a new stop-off at Nottingham Playhouse in May.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Touring in celebration of his long-awaited autobiography I Wanna Be Yours, JCC is one of Britain’s most beloved and influential writers and performers.

Most Popular

The so-called Bard of Salford is a phenomenon: poet laureate of punk, rock star, fashion icon, TV and radio presenter and cultural commentator.

The 2023 run of shows is set to be a showcase of poetry and spoken word performance, with John sharing stories from his life and hugely successful career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking audiences on an incredible journey with pieces from his new book, JCC will also deliver his usual musings, off-the-wall chat, riffs, gags and wicked humour.

Clarke’s I Wanna Be Yours memoir was released in 2020 and explores his extraordinary life over the years.

Interspersed with stories of his rock’n’roll and performing career, the book is filled with remarkable personalities: from Nico to Chuck Berry; Elvis Costello to Mark E. Smith, they’re all here.

Details: For more on tickets to see him, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

Advertisement

Advertisement