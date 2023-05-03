This year’s Nottingham Playhouse pantomime is the enchanting Cinderella, written and directed by Adam Penford, artistic director of Nottingham Playhouse. It will run at the city centre venue from December 1 to January 13.

Adam will be working with an exciting creative team including Cleo Pettit, who is designing fabulous sets and costumes, and John Morton, the panto’s much-loved musical director.

Nottingham Playhouse is now seeking young performers from the area to form the young chorus who will perform alongside the professional actors in the panto, including the renowned John Elkington as one of the ugly sisters.

Cinderella, the Nottingham Playhouse panto for 2023.

To apply, you must be aged between 9-15 years old as of November 6, and be available for rehearsals and performances in Nottingham from November 6, 2023 to January 13, 2024.

No prior performing experience is needed, just bags of energy, enthusiasm and commitment.

A workshop audition will be held on Sunday, June 11, to select two teams of six young people, plus two reserves, to appear onstage as the young chorus.

Please note that there are limited places available for the workshop audition. If audition slots become full before the closing date, a waiting list will be started. The closing date to apply is Wednesday, May 31, at 5pm.

Some of the young chorus members playing rats in last year’s Nottingham Playhouse panto Dick Whittington, with Christopher Chandler as King Rat.

Adam Penford, artistic director, said: “The young chorus has been a fundamental part of the Playhouse panto for decades. In recent years, we've thrown open the doors, holding open auditions and extending the size of the role they play in the production.

"Open Audition Day is lots of fun. There's so much talent in our region and it's always hard to choose who gets a role. Rather than lots of stage experience, we're looking for energy, enthusiasm and commitment."

The venue welcomes applications from young people with access requirements, please let us know as part of the application. For further information and details on how to apply, visit https://nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/job/cinderella-young-chorus/

Cinderella promises to be a festive treat for all the family. With live music, dazzling dance and comedy chaos galore, this magical tale will be brought to life with the Nottingham Playhouse special blend of fabulous glitz and glamour.

Last year’s Nottingham Playhouse panto, Dick Whittington, also written and directed by Adam Penford, recently won Best Lighting Award in the UK Pantomime Association Awards for Sally Ferguson, Lighting Designer. Dick Whittington was also nominated for Best Pantomime (500-900) seats in the awards but was pipped to the post by Sir Ian McKellen’s Mother Goose.

