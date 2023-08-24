Nottingham Playhouse nominated for national award - and is all set to host open day

Nottingham Playhouse has been nominated for a national award - and is to hold an open day on September 2.

Nottingham Playhouse has been named as one of the finalists in the UK’s Most Welcoming Theatre Award 2023 and is everyone to attend its upcoming Open Day.

The UK Theatre award nomination sees Nottingham Playhouse shortlisted along with Leicester Curve and the National Youth Theatre, with the winner being announced on October 8 at a ceremony at the Guildhall, London.

Adam Penford, artistic director at Nottingham Playhouse, said: “We are thrilled to be selected as finalists. Our mission is for Nottingham Playhouse to be a space where everyone feels they belong.”

The UK Theatre award nomination came after an industry panel of judges looked at how welcoming venues are in terms of ‘place,’ ‘people’ and ‘programme’.

The Open Day on September 2 offers a day of free activities and is an opportunity to see behind the scenes with backstage tours, drama workshops, storytelling sessions and more.

An important part of the day will be the Playhouse Memorabilia Sale, with the opportunity to find a prop, costume or poster from your favourite show.

Details: To make bookings for activities for the open day, go to nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk.