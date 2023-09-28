Nottingham Playhouse reveals exciting season of theatrical treats for 2024

There will be plenty for theatre fans to enjoy in the 2024 spring summer season at Nottingham Playhouse.

​Punch is a world premiere by award-winning writer James Graham, the former Ashfield School pupil who has gone on to be one of Britain’s most celebrated writers and whose work (such as This House, Sherwood, Dear England) has won several Olivier Awards, alongside BAFTA, Emmy, and Tony Award nominations.

The play is based on the true story of Nottingham teenager Jacob Dunne, whose fatal actions lead to a story of the power of forgiveness and restorative justice.

Directed by Adam Penford, Punch asks important questions about toxic masculinity, class and our education system.

A new stage adaptation of the thrilling Minority Report, is adapted by renowned writer and actor David Haig.

This thought-provoking play questions ideas of justice and the power of choice and will create a world of breathtaking visuals and immersive storytelling.

Lucy Kirkwood’s intimate portrait of relationships contrasted against the epic consequences of their previous choices, The Children, is directed by Kirsty Patrick Ward.

Hazel and Robin are nuclear physicists, living out their retirement on the east coast. When old friend Rose visits, her shocking proposal threatens their entire future.

A stage version of Minority Report is not to be missed at Nottingham Playhouse next year.

Nottingham Playhouse is delighted to stage The Trials, a challenging story of personal responsibility and climate crisis.

This co-production with Mansfield Palace Theatre will empower young people from Nottingham and Mansfield to play the role of the jury as a community cast, alongside three professional actors.

In a future when air has become unbreathable, three adult defendants fight to clear their names. Called to account as the generation responsible for the climate crisis, they are judged by a jury of 12 teenagers.

In addition, The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini comes home to Nottingham Playhouse as part of a UK-wide tour after its Broadway run.

There will be another chance to see The Kite Runner at Nottingham Playhouse in 2024.

Adam Penford, artistic director of Nottingham Playhouse, said: “This is a challenging time for theatre, but Nottingham Playhouse is meeting that challenge head-on by continuing our commitment to staging bold new work and attracting the most dynamic theatre-makers to collaborate with us.”

For more on these forthcoming plays at the venue, you can visit nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk