Briston Maroney is coming to Nottingham Rescue Rooms for a gig on November 7. (Photo credit: Muriel Margaret)

​Nottingham Rescue Rooms, November 7.

Acclaimed Nashville singer-songwriter Briston Maroney is heading to Nottinghamshire as part of a UK tour celebrating new album Ultrapure, out now via Canvasback Music/Parlophone.

Produced by two-time Grammy-winner Daniel Tashian, the new album attracted critical acclaim with Zane Lowe dubbing lead single Sunflower as “pretty flawless”.

Of the album’s genesis, Maroney explained: “My favourite moments in the human experience are ones that you don’t even realise have started, but you feel so deeply when you realise they’ve ended.

“I refer to these as ‘ultrapure’ moments. The album was my humble, unqualified and earnest-as-hell attempt at sitting in those feelings until they had no choice but to burst out of my head. “These songs are about a type of pain I hate and love, but mostly have a deep appreciation for.”

Details: For more, see rescuerooms.com