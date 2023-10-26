News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Nottingham Rescue Rooms gig for Nashville ace Briston Maroney

Briston Maroney​
By Steve Eyley
Published 27th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST
Briston Maroney is coming to Nottingham Rescue Rooms for a gig on November 7. (Photo credit: Muriel Margaret)Briston Maroney is coming to Nottingham Rescue Rooms for a gig on November 7. (Photo credit: Muriel Margaret)
Briston Maroney is coming to Nottingham Rescue Rooms for a gig on November 7. (Photo credit: Muriel Margaret)

​Nottingham Rescue Rooms, November 7.

Acclaimed Nashville singer-songwriter Briston Maroney is heading to Nottinghamshire as part of a UK tour celebrating new album Ultrapure, out now via Canvasback Music/Parlophone.

Produced by two-time Grammy-winner Daniel Tashian, the new album attracted critical acclaim with Zane Lowe dubbing lead single Sunflower as “pretty flawless”.

Most Popular

    Of the album’s genesis, Maroney explained: “My favourite moments in the human experience are ones that you don’t even realise have started, but you feel so deeply when you realise they’ve ended.

    “I refer to these as ‘ultrapure’ moments. The album was my humble, unqualified and earnest-as-hell attempt at sitting in those feelings until they had no choice but to burst out of my head. “These songs are about a type of pain I hate and love, but mostly have a deep appreciation for.”

    Details: For more, see rescuerooms.com

    For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.