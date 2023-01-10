King King are back on the road and heading for a gig at Nottingham Rock City in March

The British blues rock group are back on the road again this spring, to the delight of their many fans across the country.

Formed in 2008 by Alan Nimmo and Lindsay Coulson, both formerly of The Nimmo Brothers, the band has released five studio albums and one live album so far.

King King have never been a band content to simply ride the crest of their self-made wave but instead have continued to work tirelessly to make that wave even bigger, stronger and ultimately better.

Throughout the music industry, King King is a name synonymous with, not only great music and outstanding musicianship, but with, and perhaps even more importantly, having a really good time – every time.

The band features Alan Nimmo (vocals/guitar), Zander Greenshields (bass), Andrew Scott (drums) and Jonny Dyke (organ/piano).

Details: For more on the gig, you can go to www.rock-city.co.uk

