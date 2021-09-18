Nottingham Rock City gig for The Staves is not to be missed
The Staves
Nottingham Rock City, October 6.
The Staves are to play live shows in support of their new album Good Woman, out now on Atlantic Records.The tour includes a visit to the Talbot Street venue on October 6.The indie folk trio is made up of sisters Emily, Jessica and Camilla Staveley-TaylorThe band said: “We’re so excited and thankful to be announcing a UK tour. It’s been a long old year and we can’t WAIT to play music in front of people again! We hope to see all your lovely faces there.”Good Woman was written and recorded in a time of severe turmoil for the band, seeing the ending of relationships, the death of their beloved mother and the birth of Emily’s first child.Produced by John Congleton, the album stands as a testament to their strength and that of other women, to sisters, mothers and daughters, to love, loss and change, to trying to be a good woman.
