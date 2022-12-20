Don't miss the latest appearance in the area by The Murder Capital in early 2023.

Nottingham Rough Trade, January 25.

The band will be playing an in-store show at Rough Trade in Nottingham to support the release of their hotly-anticipated second album, Gigi's Recovery.

The Irish aces’ first album When I Have Fears had all its songs written and recorded within the first nine months of the band knowing each other.

Now, with Gigi’s Recovery, the band had to learn to navigate their personal relationships through the relationships they harnessed with these new songs.

Without knowing what these songs would sound like, the band knew what they wanted them to feel like - and worked backwards from there.

One of the album’s greatest attributes is that it steers away from traditional formulas. Instead, Gigi’s Recovery is dominated by two forces: mood and melody.

Details: For more on the gig and the band’s album, go to themurdercapital.com

