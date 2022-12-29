JW Francis (Photo credit: Meg McConville)

Nottingham Rough Trade, January 30.

New York City’s self-styled "lo-fi jangle dream slacker bedroom pop" artist is back with his third album Dream House and will be touring it in the UK.

A laid-back affair, it comprises 12 romantic tracks he has written on behalf of fans who have requested a special song for their valentines (whittled down from more than 300 requests). Expect blissful melodies, dreamy instrumentation and JW's trademark laconic vocals.

Catch JW performing tracks and signing copies of the record at upcoming in-store shows.

New single Dream House is a hazy track, a sonic-VHS floating along the intersection of wistful longing and gratitude.

JW explained: “Dream House is a song I wrote about missing loved ones and valueing other people above anything material.“

Details: For more, you can go to jwfrancis.comPhoto: Meg McConville

