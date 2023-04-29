News you can trust since 1904
Nottingham Rough Trade visit by Grimelda is not to be missed

Grimelda

By Steve Eyley
Published 30th Apr 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Check out an appearance by Grimelda at Nottingham Rough Trade.Check out an appearance by Grimelda at Nottingham Rough Trade.
Check out an appearance by Grimelda at Nottingham Rough Trade.

Nottingham Rough Trade, May 13.

Canadian duo Grimelda return to the UK soon to unleash more of the joyous chaos.

Blair Colwell and Skyler Cafferata (formerly known as The Faps) have recently rebirthed as Grimelda, complete with unhinged rock songs that take “music” to weird levels of uncharted awesomeness.

    After more than a decade of blasting the scattered population of Canada with their catchy, chaotic art-punk party, Grimelda are turning their gaze to the UK.

    They will be playing in the area in support of their new EP It’s So Feeling When You Rock (Transistor 66 Records), a collection of tracks that embellishes rock ‘n roll tropes as much as it tears them apart with its bare hands.Joining them are Telgate – Cardiff’s legendary aggro-glam punks – whose live show is equal parts refined and explosive.

    Details: For more on the band, you can go to www.grimelda.com

