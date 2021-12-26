Sea Power will be performing an intimate show in Nottingham on February 25.

Nottingham Rough Trade, February 23.

Sea Power have revealed Green Goddess, the latest single from their forthcoming new album, Everything Was Forever out in February.Green Goddess follows earlier singles Two Fingers and Folly which - outside of their BAFTA-winning soundtrack score for the award-winning and multi-million-selling video game Disco Elysium – represented the first new music from the band in five years.Where Two Fingers took in mortality, defiance, HP Lovecraft and V signs, and Folly pondered a sleepwalking humanity, Green Goddess casts its gaze closer to home.Vocalist and guitarist Jan Scott Wilkinson expanded: “Green Goddess was written with [guitarist] Noble. It is a love song about everything green, from the Lake District to New Forest, places I love to be which are quiet and restorative. It is also a love song for my wife, whose favourite colour is green.”

