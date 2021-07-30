Nottingham Royal Concert Hall to host classics galore in new orchestral season

CBSO conductor Mirga Grazinyte- Tyla (Photo credit: Benjamin Ealovega)

After such a long break, classical music fans in the area will be counting down the days until The Halle launch the season at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on October 1.

Under the baton of Sir Mark Elder, the first Nottingham Classics concert in 18 months will feature performances of Vaughan Williams’s much-loved Fantasia On A Theme Of Thomas Tallis, Ravel’s jazzy Piano Concerto In G (with soloist Dame Imogen Cooper) and the popular Second Symphony of Jean Sibelius.

There will be something a little out of the ordinary on November 3 when Aurora Orchestra and conductor Nicholas Collon take to the stage.

They have become famous in recent years for playing works from memory and this concert will see them tackle Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony in that way. You will also be able hear to Scottish star performer Nicola Benedetti as the soloist in Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto.

Nicola Benedetti will make a swift return on December 10 when The Halle join her for Wynton Marsalis’s Violin Concerto, a work composed for her by the acclaimed jazz trumpeter. The rest of the concert features Bernstein’s fizzing Candide Overture and Ravel’s masterful orchestration of Mussorgsky’s piano work Pictures At An Exhibition.

The Halle will be back a mere five days later for their traditional festive concert, playing popular classics by Rossini, Tchaikovsky, Bizet and plenty of Christmas treats.

City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra will be paying a visit on March 5 next year, conducted by their highly-rated music director Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla.

The concert features a trio of cast-iron classical hits: Tchaikovsky’s multi-faceted Romeo and Juliet Fantasy-Overture and his powerful Fourth Symphony. Squeezed in between will be Sibelius’s wonderful Violin Concerto, featuring effervescent soloist Patricia Kopatchinskaja.

At the end of the season, The Halle will play under the baton of Stephen Bell on June 10, 2022, in an exciting programme.

This will feature Jess Gillam, one of the brightest stars on the classical scene, as soloist in Escapades, an alto sax suite by John Williams, and in John Harle’s suite Briggflats, in which she will switch to soprano sax.

Also featured will be Aaron Copland’s evocative suite from his ballet Billy The Kid, Bernstein’s superb Symphonic Dances from West Side Story and the unforgettable A Short Ride In A Fast Machine by John Adams.

