The move follows three increasingly successful outdoor summer seasons, bringing the Bard's works to Shakespeare fans of all ages in the Nottinghamshire area – and beyond.

Nottingham Shakespeare Company are bringing their stripped back, inclusive and accessible shows in from the cold, at venues including Southwell Minster and Lincoln Cathedral, in their first ever winter season January 25.

The venue doors won’t be a barrier, explained producer Rachel Pillsbury. “We learned, during the pandemic, the importance of art and culture in a crisis.

Kate Lewis (The Oracle) and Alastair Fiori-McPhee (Time) in rehearsal for The Winter’s Tale (Photo by Second Circle Media)

“Our tickets will be available for anyone struggling. Alongside free Saturday matinees, there will be free ticket codes to food banks, warm hubs and community organisations and we want to make as many seats as possible ‘pay what you can’."

What makes Nottingham Shakespeare Company different is that it is determined to welcome all to Shakespeare by actively seeking theatre makers and audiences who may not feel represented by Shakespeare.

Artistic director Michelle-Louise Wright said: "We cast ‘blind'. We don’t have any fixed ideas. If a younger actor can rock Malvolio or a wheelchair user can ace Beatrice then we will cast them.

"Our ensemble has featured brilliant actors, particularly from the disabled, LGBTQ+ and neurodivergent communities, and from all levels of experience, and we have thrived because of that diversity.”

Nottingham Shakespeare Company in rehearsals for The Winter's Tale. Pictured are James Kaye, Mark Townley, Kate Lewis, Jay Giblin and Jonathan Mansfield. (Photo by Second Circle Media)

All NSC productions run at 90 minutes without an interval.

“We don’t lose any of Shakespeare’s language or ‘translate’ but you are immediately swept into the story.

"Our actors and directors work with the script actively, not a lot of sit-down reading, using their whole body and voice to connect with the words and therefore with the audience.”

The shows have been in publicly accessible spaces around Nottingham and this season they’re branching out.

Michelle-Louise Wright (Paulina) and Warren Saunders (Leontes) with Jonathan Mansfield (Camillo, far left) and Mark Townley (Antigonus, far right) in rehearsal for The Winter’s Tale (Photo by Second Circle Media)

Nottingham Shakespeare Company’s The Winter’s Tale aims to take the best bits of their raucous summer romps and explore something at times much darker – and it will be something for everyone to see.

The performances are at St John’s Church, Carrington, on January 25 (7pm); St Stephen’s Church, Sneinton, on January 27 (7pm); Lincoln Cathedral on January 28 for shows at 2pm (free no-frills matinee) and 7pm; St Giles Church in West Bridgford on February 2 (7pm); St Peter’s Church, Ruddington on February 3 (7pm) and Southwell Minster on February 4 at 2pm (free no-frills matinee) and 7pm.

See more about the winter season by going to https://nottinghamshakespeare.co.uk/