Nottingham Shakespeare Company to perform Macbeth (Abridged) this weekend

Following on from their sold out performances of The Winter’s Tale in February, Nottingham Shakespeare Company is proud to present a breakneck theatre rollercoaster, Macbeth (Abridged), at Nonsuch Studios, throughout the day on Saturday, May 6.

“This is Macbeth in original text, in an hour, with all the lechery and treachery left in!” said director, Michelle-Louise Wright.

“We thought what better to do on Coronation Day than a story all about the legitimacy of Kings?”

See Nottingham Shakespeare Company perform Macbeth (Abridged) at Nottingham's Nonsuch Studios on Saturday.

Come and see Shakespeare's bloody tragedy of ambition, death, and madness, slimmed it down to an hour in length, keeping all the drama and action, and sticking to the text.

‍This show will have three performances, at 10:30am, 1pm and 3.45pm.

15:45pm

‍There will be workshops running to accompany the three performances.

Macbeth (Abridged) can be seen this weekend in Nottingham

For more on tickets for the workshops and performances, you can go to https://www.nonsuchstudios.co.uk/whatson/macbeth

