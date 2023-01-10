Nottingham Shakespeare Company to tour venues in area with The Winter's Tale

St John’s Church, Carrington, January 25 (7pm); St Stephen’s Church, Sneinton, on January 27 (7pm); St Giles Church in West Bridgford on February 2 (7pm); St Peter’s Church, Ruddington, on February 3 (7pm); Southwell Minster on February 4, 2pm (free no-frills matinee) and 7pm.

The acclaimed Nottingham Shakespeare Company is making its first foray into indoor theatre with performances of The Winter's Tale at venues across the area in the coming weeks.

The move follows three increasingly successful outdoor summer seasons, bringing the Bard's works to Shakespeare fans of all ages in the Nottinghamshire area – and beyond.

Nottingham Shakespeare Company cast members in rehearsals for The Winter's Tale. (Photo by Second Circle Media)

The venue doors won’t be a barrier, explained producer Rachel Pillsbury. “We learned, during the pandemic, the importance of art and culture in a crisis.

“Our tickets will be available for anyone struggling. Alongside free Saturday matinees, there will be free ticket codes to food banks, warm hubs and community organisations and we want to make as many seats as possible ‘pay what you can’."

All productions run at 90 minutes without an interval.

Details: See https://nottinghamshakespeare.co.uk/ for more.

