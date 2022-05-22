Nottingham show this weekend to promote music ace Steve Hovington's new solo album

Don't miss Steve Hovington's solo show in Nottingham on Saturday, May 28.

Steve is known as the lead singer of B-Movie, the band featuring members hailing from the Mansfield area, who are internationally popular for singles Nowhere Girl and Remembrance Day.

Success in the early 80s saw Steve and co support the likes of Duran Duran, Soft Cell and Culture Club.

Steve’s solo show at the Lace Market-based venue in Nottingham is aimed at promoting his new album Audience with Myself.

With Hovington’s distinctive baritone voice and introspective lyrics to the fore, B-Movie had more in common with Joy Division than Duran Duran, whom they opened for on their first UK tour.

A music critic of the time noted the band were ‘as out of place as plaster ducks on a hi-tech wall, far too good for the confines of fashion.’

This tension between record company induced pressure for commercial mainstream success and the desire to stay true to their edgier, psychedelic tinged synth-rock exemplifed on their 1981 John Peel session, was

ultimately their undoing and B-Movie never achieved the success that their powerfully atmospheric music deserved.

Post B-Movie, Hovington embarked on an eclectic range of musical projects, from the acoustic favoured One, whose album Upstream released on Chrysalis prompted one reviewer to hail Hovington as ‘the quintessential English voice’, to a collaboration with trance/big beat artists Amethyst, on their album Golden Fish Fever.

After a hiatus of two decades, the original members of B-Movie reformed in 2004 and have gone on to release two studio albums, Age of Illusion and Climate of Fear, as well as several EPs.

The multi-talented Hovington has also written the non-fiction book The Grape Escape: One Man’s Journey from Vinyl to Vine, (2011).

A part DIY winemaking adventure in the south of France and part memoir of living the dream as an 80s pop musician and its aftermath, it was described by wine-pages.com as ‘a really great feel good read, that I can thoroughly recommend.’

In 2013, Hovington released solo album Coming of Age as Steve Hovington and The Fountain of Youth.

At the beginning of 2020, Hovington and long time collaborator Keith Phillips began recording Audience with Myself at Half Ton Studios in Cambridge.

Over the next few months, the album began to take shape, featuring guest appearances from Joshua Lynch on cello and B-Movie drummer Graham Bofey.

The album showcases a songwriter and vocalist at the top of his game and was released in March 2022.

From the sublime opening track Paradise, a pastoral love poem to a Cambridge beauty spot, to the jaunty folk-rock of Forlorn Hope reciting the final letter of a doomed soldier on the front line to his lover, to Soho Lights, a soaring torch song lamenting a star crossed romance or the blissful insouciance of youth recounted in singalong The Berlin Girl to the defant words of an unrepentant sinner on the epic final track Epitaph, Audience with Myself encapsulates Steve Hovington, the songwriting craftsman, singer and musician.

Tickets for the gig on Saturday night are £10, available from https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/London/Bunkers-Hill/Steve-Hovington-B-Movie-/36062886/