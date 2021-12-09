The new show - Notts TV Book Club – is broadcast in collaboration with Nottingham UNESCO City of Literature and will use social media platforms to encourage viewers to discuss the books featured and even share perspectives or ask questions to be covered on the live show.

Notts TV Book Club is hosted by Dr Becky Cullen, a lecturer in English at NTU. The first episode of the show featured the director of Nottingham UNESCO city of literature, Sandeep Mahal, with special guests William Ivory, BAFTA-winning script writer of Made in Dagenham, and novelist Polis Loizou.

Future special guests include creator of online empowerment platform ‘Femme Fatale Gals’ Khaya Job and Faber writer Ashley Hickson-Lovence.

Nottingham Trent University launches Book Club programme.

Notts TV Book Club was the inspiration of Barbara Matthews, executive dean for culture at Nottingham Trent University, who saw an opportunity for people who love reading to share their passion while celebrating the extraordinary quality and diversity of the writers living in the city.

A team of NTU students also work on the show, curating social media interactions and questions from viewers as well as having the opportunity to develop real-life experience of working in film, TV and journalism.

Dr Becky Cullen, lecturer in English and WRAP programme manager at Nottingham Trent University said: “Notts TV Book Club is an exciting collaboration between the University and Notts TV which also supports NTU’s wider cultural emphasis to build connections with the community and celebrate creative expression.”

Chris Breese, channel manager for Notts TV said: "Not enough TV shows put books and reading centre stage, so we hope it will help celebrate the city and county's rich literary heritage, and provide a platform for local writing talent."

Notts TV Book club airs every second Tuesday of the month between now and July 2022 on Freeview channel 7, Virgin 159 or on demand and available to be watched at any time on the Notts TV website.

You can also interact and ask questions directly to the show by taking a look at the Notts TV Book Club Facebook or Twitter channels.