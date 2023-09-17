Nottingham venue Binks Yard to host its second Pop Up Party of the year this weekend

There's another pop-up party coming up soon at Binks Yard in Nottingham.

Binks Yard, Nottingham, September 23.

​Canalside venue and entertainment space Binks Yard will be seeing off the summer in style with its second Pop-Up event of the year.

Taking place at its popular outdoor space, the Binks Terrace, music lovers and party goers will be able to soak up the last of the summer spirit during the all-day event.

A stellar line-up of DJs will take to the stage, including renowned Ibiza DJ Michael Gray, house DJ collective Melon Bomb flying in from their Ibiza residency, deep house DJ and producer Smokin Jo, and disco singer Shèna.

Running from 2pm until 10pm, the event will feature live singers, dancers, acrobats and confetti cannons for a party to remember.

Ben Hicklin, head of events at Binks Yard, said: “After our April Pop Up Party was such an enormous success, we knew we simply had to host another. Our upcoming event in September is the perfect way to celebrate the end of summer.

“We’ve got a fantastic variety of DJs and performers set to hit the Binks stage during the all-day party, with lots of exciting surprises set to take place throughout the day.”

In addition to the exciting roster of DJs on offer, all guests will be able to choose from a range of food and drink options throughout the day, served from the Binks Yard Cubes.

Ben added: “During our upcoming Pop Up event, not only will the music be amazing, there’ll also be great food and drink available to buy – whether you’re popping in early for the Balearic Brunch to kickstart the day or need a mid-party pit stop from the Binks Yard smoker menu.

For ticket availability visit https://binksyard.com/live/​​​​​​​