Launched by Binks Yard, the canalside bar, restaurant and entertainment venue in Nottingham, Yard Sessions will take place on the first Thursday of each month, starting from April 6.

Each night will feature a headliner and two support slots, and will be open to any up-and-coming Nottingham and East Midlands-based music act.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tickets will cost £6 with all money from ticket sales to go to each of the performing acts at a split of 50 per cent to headliners, and 25 per cent to each support act.

The venue is calling for any Nottinghamshire musicians to register their interest to be in with a chance of being added to the upcoming line-up by emailing [email protected]

Most Popular

Each performer will get the chance to perform at Nottingham’s newest outdoor entertainment space which features a stunning state-of-the art stage and sound system, the East Midlands’ largest outdoor screen, capacity for 500, a food smoker with accompanying street food menu and a drinks kiosk.

The venue is calling for any Notts musicians to register their interest to be in with a chance of being added to the upcoming line-up by emailing [email protected]

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ben Hicklin, head of events at Binks Yard said: “The East Midlands is bursting with lots of fantastic talent and we wanted to do our bit to support them.

"As a musician, when starting out it can be tricky to get paid for your art, with musicians often only receiving a small fraction of ticket sales when performing at many venues. So, we decided to be the change we wanted to see in the industry.”

Yard Sessions will take place on the first Thursday of each month, starting from April 6.

In addition to three fantastic performances, the Yard Session nights will also feature a range of offers across food and drink. The Binks Smoker will be in action, serving up a selection of tasty smoked treats including pulled pork cobs and Binks’ classic and dirty dogs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Doors will open at 7pm, with music running from 8pm until 10pm, and revellers able to head inside after the performances to enjoy DJs, cocktails and more.

Ben added: “We’re really excited to launch our new night and can’t wait to welcome music lovers and performers to our inaugural Yard Sessions in April. All genres are welcome and a full line-up of our first event will be revealed soon, so watch this space.”

To find out more about the Yard Sessions, including details of how to register to perform, email [email protected]

For more stories from our website click here

Advertisement

Advertisement

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement

Advertisement