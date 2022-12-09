Beat The Streets takes place at Nottingham city centre music venues each January and raises money for good causes in the area.

Various Nottingham city centre venues

The renowned charity festival has won the national UK Festival Award title for making the greatest community impact.

Beat the Streets received the Sarah Nulty Community Impact Award at the ceremony on December 6 for its vital work to support the homeless in Nottingham.

Since launching in 2018, Beat the Streets has donated £320,000 to Framework, the charity working to support rough sleepers.

Framework chief executive Andrew Redfern said: "We could not be more delighted to hear the news that DHP Family's brilliant Beat the Streets festival won the award. This is a tribute to everyone at DHP Family who has been involved in creating and developing this event since 2018.”

Legendary Notts folk-punk band Ferocious Dog will headline next year’s Beat the Streets on January 29. The band are long-time supporters of the festival, having performed at the inaugural event in 2018. They are known for their support of homeless charities, regularly encouraging fans to bring foodbank donations to their shows up and down the country.

To find out more about the work Framework does, head to www.frameworkha.org

Beat The Streets is being delivered by DHP Family in collaboration with local organisations and music groups including I’m Not from London; Farmyard Records; Hockley Hustle, and Rough Trade.

Tickets priced from £10 minimum donation, are on sale now from www.alttickets.com/beat-the-streets-tickets and will allow access for 14-plus gig goers to all participating venues.

