Visitors from Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire can enjoy the outdoor rink in front of Vale House at the Leicestershire venue, which will be surrounded with twinkling lights and Christmas trees creating a wonderful atmosphere and opens Friday, November 18, with 30-minute sessions available to book on selected dates up until January 1, 2023.

There’s even the opportunity to book a private skate for family and friends of the whole rink on Thursdays.

It comes after the adventure playground opened last month, adding to the growing family offer across the Leicestershire estate.

A family is pictured on the ice skating rink.

Hot chocolate and other winter warmers will be available at the woodland playground’s food and drink chalet.

The Santa’s Grotto is returning to The Engine Yard where little ones can meet singing reindeers, get on the 'Belvoir Express' train for family photo opportunities, meet with Father Christmas and his helpers before receiving a present to open on the big day. Visits can be booked.

Pop-up chalets offering gifts and artisan products will add to the shopping experience while a Christmas Emporium offering all manner of delights and a selection of real pine fir trees of all sizes will be available.

A candy cane trail for children and live music, plus the free parking on offer make the Engine Yard a great place to visit this Christmas for festive fun.

The artisan retail village offers relaxed outdoor present shopping in boutique stores, festive essentials and seasonal food and drink.

Cinderella will be going to the ball this Christmas as the beautiful Regency rooms of Belvoir Castle are transformed into an immersive experience bringing the rags to riches fable to life.

From the winding walk lit by twinkling lights up to the hilltop fairytale castle to the showstopping presentation featuring bespoke figurines dressed in handmade ballgowns, a life-size gold carriage and a white wedding, Cinderella at Belvoir will be spectacular.

Ice skating is priced at adult £7, child £5, family (two adults, three children 0-16) £22 and can be booked online.

Cinderella in the Castle, Santa’s Grotto in the Engine Yard and Castle and Festive Afternoon Tea can all now be pre-booked via www.belvoircastle.com

