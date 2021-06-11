Notts food fans encouraged to check out new Belvoir Castle estate farm shop and high end brasserie

Nottinghamshire food fans are being encouraged to come along and check out the latest facilities at the popular Leicestershire venue.

A long-held ambition of the Duchess of Rutland, a farm shop has been in the blueprint for the Engine Yard since the retail village opened in 2018 and will be an ethical and sustainable experience built on tradition, quality, passion and love for excellent food and drink.

The farm shop will source the highest quality, fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and groceries as well as freshly baked artisan bread on a daily basis.

The Duchess of Rutland is pictured outside the new estate farm shop at the Engine Yard.

The new offer is being delivered in partnership with Wild Jacks, a local company that has its roots in farming, production and supply chain and is home to well-known Lincolnshire brands with a heritage in sustainability.

The Duchess said: “We have an abundance of wonderful produce on this estate and, with the opening of our new farm shop, it is the perfect opportunity to create a farm to fork offer of locally sourced food and drink.

“We are always looking to provide more reasons for people to spend a day at the Engine Yard and castle and I am delighted that the farm shop will offer options that are not readily available anywhere else in the Vale and further strengthen the food offer across the whole retail village for both the local community and the day visitor.”

Locally sourced produce and a wide range of specialty items will be available either in store or to pre-order, including a range aimed at children including healthy smoothies, marshmallow packs to toast, dinosaur pasta and children friendly vegan sauces.

The new brasserie at Belvoir Castle's Engine Yard.

Alongside this new venture is the creation of the new brasserie on the upper floor of the Fuel Tank. The menu features appetisers, starters and mains all made in-house using fresh, seasonal ingredients.

While the Fuel Tank cafebar on the ground floor retains its informal and rustic feel, the upstairs Brasserie has been transformed into a fine dining setting to offer a premium and memorable high-end experience for a special occasion with a table reserved for all diners for pre and post drinks in the Balloon Bar to create a complete evening offer for couples, families and friends.

It comes alongside the relaunch of the Engine Yard outdoor kitchens to bring a refreshed and revitalised food offer to the artisan shopping village. Also on the horizon is ‘The Duchess Parlour’ set to offer champagne, oyster bar and high tea.

For more, see www.engineyardbelvoir.com

Message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this.

While I have your attention, there is something I would like to request of you

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.