A View with a Room is the fourth release by saxophonist and composer Trish Clowes and her acclaimed band My Iris, an intense and thrilling quartet featuring some of the finest musicians on the contemporary UK jazz scene.The View With A Room tour brings Trish and My Eye to a number of Nottinghamshire venues during May.Lauded for her imaginative approach to improvisation and composition, Clowes provides her bandmates Ross Stanley (piano/Hammond organ), Chris Montague (guitar) and James Maddren (drums) with a unique platform for individual expression, delivering driving grooves and lingering melodic lines, seamlessly morphing between earthy restlessness and futuristic dreamscapes.The album is out now and these live dates are not to be missed.