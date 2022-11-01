Notts music star Isata Kanneh-Mason to hit the stage at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall soon

See Isata Kanneh-Mason when she teams up with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall on November 16.

The performance by the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra is to take place at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall, November 16, and Isata will be the piano soloist in a performance of Dohnanyi’s witty and multi-faceted Variations On A Nursery Song.

The concert will be conducted by Domingo Hindoyan and also includes performances from the RLPO of Bartok’s Suite From The Wooden Prince, and Dvorak’s much-loved Ninth Symphony, ‘From The New World’.

Isata Kanneh-Mason is one of the UK’s fastest rising classical stars, notching up several TV and radio appearances, from the BAFTAs to the BBC Proms, and her 2019 debut album reached No. 1 in the UK Classical charts.

Most Popular

For more, go to www.trch.co.uk

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.