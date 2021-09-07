Notts visitors can go behind the scenes at Belvoir Castle later this month

Emma, the 11th Duchess of Rutland will take guests on a personal tour of Belvoir Castle estate in Leicestershire and share her insights of being the custodian at one of Britain's most historic homes.

Emma grew up far away from the aristocracy but her life changed forever when she married her husband - the 11th Duke of Rutland - and moved into Belvoir Castle.

Visitors will learn all about the romance and responsibility of running the Regency castle, while taking in the glorious Elizabeth saloon and Regent’s Gallery inspired by Versailles and explore the expansive Capability Brown parklands restored by the Duchess.

Belvoir Castle (Photo credit: Richard Brown)

There will also be the chance to chew over the intricacies of living in and running a stately home in the 21st century over lunch or afternoon tea with Her Grace.

The Duchess of Rutland said: “I could talk about the magic of Belvoir Castle all day long but there is nothing that compares with the magic of experiencing the place for yourself.

“I am thrilled to be sharing all the nuts and bolts of living in England's most romantic and impractical castle and show guests all there is to see. Belvoir has an incredibly rich history and I'm so lucky to be able to share my experience as one of its custodians".

Along with the tour, guests receive a Friends of Belvoir annual pass for unlimited access to the castle and gardens on visitor open days and a Duchess Gallery gift bag.

he Duchess of Rutland (Photo credit: Rachael Connerton Photography)

Her Grace is also the host of the podcast Duchess, which sees her in conversation with many of her peers, the inspiring women who are leading the historic homes of Britain today.