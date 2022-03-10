Notts visitors urged to enjoy bumper 2022 programme of events at Belvoir Castle

The castle has greatly improved its visitor offer over the past five years with 2022 seeing it shaping up to welcome more visitors than ever from March 19.

The turreted castle is one of the country's finest examples of Regency architecture with magnificent staterooms and over 16,000 acres of gardens and beautiful parklands.As well as an exciting season of events, new adventures are to be had in the gardens this summer with the castle investing £350,000 on a bespoke adventure playground.

Inspired by the iconic architecture of the Leicestershire estate and Belvoir’s past and present explorers, the playground will cover four acres and is set to feature a giant timber castle, ship and towers ideal for children and teenagers of all ages.

Belvoir Castle. Picture credit Chris Snowden.

Entry to the Adventure Playground will be included in all garden tickets with passes available for regular visitors.The season highlights include the return of Festival of the Horse after its successful launch last year.

The event will be expanded to include a third arena to showcase the very best of classical equestrian skills alongside breathtaking stunt and trick riding.

New for 2022 will be Belvoir Revisited, a series of weekend events running throughout the year recreating moments in the castle’s fascinating history.

Visitors can join in with a host of interactive activities from dancing to wartime jazz, learning about Regency-era combat or taking part in the castle’s first-ever Steampunk Weekend.

A picture of the new adventure playground at the Belvoir Castle site.

Belvoir will also be celebrating this year’s Platinum Jubilee with a Great British Street Party.

Annual favourites Belvoir Flower and Garden Show and Firework Champions make up an exciting year ahead, culminating in another magical festive season which will take over the estate at Christmas.

A stone's throw away from the castle, Belvoir’s shopping village The Engine Yard will be running its own programme of seasonal events throughout the year.

New weekly pop-up markets will provide shoppers with a chance to buy from a range of independents whilst popular live music evenings and seasonal celebrations return to the Balloon Bar and Fuel Tank.

Emma Stenning, newly appointed CEO of Belvoir Castle, says; “It is such a joy to be able to welcome visitors back to Belvoir once again for what we hope will be the castle’s best year to date.

“We are building on last year's fantastic season with the return of an expanded Festival of the Horse, Belvoir Flower and Garden Show and a spectacular Christmas as well as new events in our Belvoir Revisited series. We’re also delighted to host theatre groups and outdoor cinema events as well as create a new adventure playground that will be a great addition to our offer for the local community as well as day visitors. ”

For unlimited access to the castle, gardens and parkland regular visitors can purchase a Belvoir Annual Pass which includes free admission to all Belvoir Revisited events, unlimited access to parkland, gardens and house and a reduced price for friends and family.

Tickets for the house and garden can now be purchased online at: https://www.belvoircastle.com/