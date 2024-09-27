Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra

NPO will be offering something a little different from their previous concerts at the city centre venue in mid-October, presenting a much-loved operatic story of passion and jealousy.

Get ready for a concert performance of Tosca, one of Puccini’s greatest operas, conducted by Mark Heron and featuring international soloists, plus a supporting cast from the Royal Northern College of Music and the choruses sung by Ad Solem, the chamber choir of the University of Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra is to give a concert performance of Tosca on October 13.

Anna Patalong sings Tosca, Amor Muchhala sings Cavaradossi and Scarpia is sung by Szymon Wach.

Details: Tickets for this not-to-be-missed concert performance cost £20 and £16 for adults, students and children £5 for any seat. They are available from ticketsource.co.uk/npo or by calling 0333 666 3366 and on the door. Seating is unreserved. Refreshments are available.

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.