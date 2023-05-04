An English language remake of a 2016 German film, the movie stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a young woman who tries to ease the pain of her fiancé's death by sending romantic texts to his old mobile number.

In doing do, she forms a connection with the man (Sam Heughan) the number has been reassigned to.

The cast also includes superstar singer Celine Dion, renowned British star Celia Imre and British comedian Omid Djalili.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan star in Love Again at the Arc Cinema. Photo: Getty Images

With it being another bank holiday weekend, there is also plenty on for youngsters at the High Street venue, including Mummies (U), The Super Mario Bros Movie (PG) and Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (PG).

Film times for the week (Friday, May 5 to Thursday, May 11 – film times subject to change):

BIG GEORGE FOREMAN (12A): Fri 20:05; Sat 13:00 15:35; Sun 17:05 20:20; Mon 13:00 20:15; Tue 17:30 20:15; Wed 15:10 20:20; Thu 20:00.

EVIL DEAD RISE (18): Fri 17:45 21:00; Sat 18:05 20:15; Sun 18:05 21:00; Mon 18:00 20:15; Tue 15:10 17:30 20:15; Wed & Thu 17:30 21:05.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 (3D) (12A): Fri & Sat 19:30; Sun 19:45; Mon & Thu 19:45.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 (12A): Fri 15:00 18:00 20:00; Sat 11:00 14:05 17:10 18:15 20:15; Sun 10:30* 11:00 14:05 17:10 18:00; 20:15; Mon 11:00 14:05 17:10 18:15 20:10; Tue 15:00 18:10 19:45; Wed 15:00 18:10 19:45; Thu 15:00 18:05

LOVE AGAIN (12A): Wed 18:00 19:45; Thu 17:40 19:45.

MUMMIES (U): Sat 11:00; Sun 12:50; Mon 11:00.

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE (PG): Fri 15:35; Sat 10:45 13:00 15:10 17:20; Sun 10:45 13:40 14:55 15:50; Mon 11:00 13:15 15:25 17:35; Tue 15:35; Wed & Thu 15:20.

THE UNLIKELY PILGRIMAGE OF HAROLD FRY (12A): Fri 15:15 17:40; Sat & Sun 13:15 15:40; Mon 13:10 15:35; Tue 15:00 17:45; Wed 15:00 17:20; Thu 15:05 17:25.

KIDS CLUB: PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH (PG): Sat-Mon 11:00.

SILVER SCREEN: 80 FOR BRADY (12A): Thu 15:00.

*= relaxed sensory-friendly screening