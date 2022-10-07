Olly Murs announces 2023 concert at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Check out star performer Olly Murs when his latest tour comes to Nottingham Motorpoint Arena next year. (Photo credit: Edward Cooke)

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, April 23.

These are exciting times for fans of star performer Olly Murs.New album Marry Me Out is out on December 2, first single Die Of A Broken Heart is out now and Olly Murs has also announced details of an 11-date arena tour for 2023, also featured special guests Scouting For Girls.

The tour will include a visit to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on April 23 next year with tickets going on sale from 9am on Friday, October 14.

Most Popular

The singer, songwriter and solid-gold pop star has been all over our screens recently.

He’s been front and centre as host of ITV’s Starstruck, then, he returned to the big swivelly chair on The Voice.

But in the artist world – the world that forged him - Olly has been off the radar for more than four years.

Now, the musician who had four Number One singles and four Number One albums in a near-back-to-back run is well and truly back.

Advertisement