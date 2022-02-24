Omid Djalili brings the Good Times to Nottingham Playhouse
Comic and actor Omid Djalili is back on the road with his Good Times tour.
He will put in an appearance at Nottingham Playhouse on March 5.
After experimenting with a Zoom gig where he got muted by 639 people and a drive-in gig where Omid witnessed an audience member get out his car, attach a hose pipe to his exhaust and feed it through the window, the multi award-winner is now where he belongs, on a stage and bringing back the Good Times.
Intelligent, provocative and entertaining, Omid’s stand-up performances provide a captivating comedy masterclass.
His credits range from Hollywood films to television . Earning praise across the world for his performances, Omid has hosted his own ITV quiz show The Winning Combination.
Omid also gained rave reviews for his leading role of Tevvye in the Chichester Festival Theatre production of Fiddler On The Roof.
For more go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk