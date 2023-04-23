See Tommyinnit and friends at venues in Nottingham and Sheffield this summer

​Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, June 7/Sheffield City Hall, June 8.

One of the world's most popular YouTubers and Twitch streamers, TommyInnit is to tackle his first ever major UK tour, to take place later this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The gamer, comedian and writer Tom Simons, aka TommyInnit, has more than 50 million subscribers across his channels and surpassed one billion views on YouTube at the age of just 17.

Most Popular

Tom is adored by fans around the world for his chaotic comedy and wild adventures.

Not only is he currently one of the biggest online stars on the planet, TommyInnit also holds two Guinness World Records for being the most-followed Minecraft channel on Twitch and for hosting the most-watched Minecraft stream.He will be joined by some YouTube’s biggest names including Badlinu and Jack Manifold, alongside surprise guests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For more on tickets for the shows in our area, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk