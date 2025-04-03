Only Fools musical offers a lovely jubbly night out at Royal Concert Hall soon

Sam Lupton and Tom Major as Delboy and Rodney. (Photo credit: Johan Persson)

The Trotters are back and they are coming to Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall from April 21 to 26 in Only Fools And Horses The Musical.

The smash hit show, direct from a record-breaking sold-out four-year run in London’s West End, featuring Del Boy, Rodney, Grandad, Cassandra, Raquel, Boycie, Marlene, Trigger, Denzil, Mickey Pearce, Mike the Barman, the Driscoll Brothers and all the gang is hitting the road for a major tour of the UK.

Sam Lupton (Wicked, Little Shop of Horrors) will play the iconic role of Del Boy and Tom Major, making his professional theatre debut, will play Rodney.

Philip Childs returns to the role of Grandad and Georgina Hagan (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Heathers The Musical) reprises her role as Raquel.

Directed by the originating West End director Caroline Jay Ranger, and based on John Sullivan’s legendary record-breaking television show, this critically acclaimed homegrown musical spectacular features cherished material from Britain’s best loved TV series.

With a script and original score written by John’s son, Jim Sullivan, and Paul Whitehouse, prepare to get reacquainted with Britain’s most lovable rogues and experience the classic comedy, brought to life on stage through an ingenious script and 20 hilarious songs.

Take a trip back in time, where it’s all kicking off in Peckham. While the yuppie invasion of London is in full swing, love is in the air as Del Boy sets out on the rocky road to find his soulmate, Rodney and Cassandra prepare to say ‘I do’, and even Trigger is gearing up for a date (with a person!). Meanwhile, Boycie and Marlene give parenthood one final shot.

With musical contributions from the iconic Chas And Dave, the beloved theme tune as you’ve never heard it before, and an array of brand new songs full of character and cockney charm, you’re guaranteed to have a right ol’ knees-up.

Have you got your tickets yet to see Only Fools And Horses The Musical? (Photo by Johan Persson)

Only Fools and Horses The Musical is a feelgood family celebration of traditional working-class London life in 1989 and the aspirations we all share. So don’t delay, get on the blower, and get a ticket for a truly cushty night out - only a 42 carat plonker would miss it.

For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.trch.co.uk