Orbital live date not to be missed at Nottingham Rock City in 2024

Orbital
By Steve Eyley
Published 27th Nov 2023, 00:00 GMT
You can see Orbital in action at Nottingham Rock City in 2024.You can see Orbital in action at Nottingham Rock City in 2024.
​Nottingham Rock City, April 28.

Orbital have announced a special headline tour, The Green Album - Live – 2024, celebrating the influential electronic duo’s seminal 1991 debut album.

Orbital’s self-titled debut album later became known as 'The Green Album' to distinguish it from their 1993 second album, also self-titled, which is known as 'The Brown Album'.

    The Green Album includes the seminal Orbital track Belfast and a live version of Chime, the landmark dance track that launched their career in 1990.

    Speaking about the tour, Orbital’s Paul Hartnoll said: “I’ve always been sceptical about going back but when we thought about playing The Green Album live, I rolled the idea around for a bit, how could this work? Intrigued, I gathered all the original gear, set it up and switched on….”

    Details: For more on tickets, go to www.rock-city.co.uk

