Orchestra ready to return to concert action in Nottingham
Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra
Albert Hall Nottingham, Sunday, June 13, 3pm.
The first live orchestral concert this year in Nottingham’s Albert Hall is not to be missed.It will see Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra performing Brahms’s Violin Concerto – with Callum Smart as soloist – and Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet Fantasy-Overture, as well as music by Beethoven, Mendelssohn, plus Weber’s Bassoon Concerto.A socially-distanced audience will be treated to wonderful melodies and exciting rhythms, with an opportunity to hear the full range of orchestral instruments. There will be a fine pair of soloists in the concerto works, with Nicolò Biemmi taking the starring role in the piece by Weber.Refreshments will be available at the interval. Government Covid-secure guidelines will be followed throughout.
Details: Tickets are available in advance only, from ticketsource.co.uk or by calling 0333 666 3366.