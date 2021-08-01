Ore Oduba and co do the Timewarp again at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Ore Oduba will star in Richard O'Brien's Rocky Horror Show in Nottingham soon.

Actor, presenter and winner of Strictly Come Dancing Ore Oduba will star as Brad Majors in the touring production.Back by popular demand, the legendary musical will tour the UK, including a week-long run at the Royal Concert Hall Nottingham.

Joining Ore and returning to the cast of the Rocky Horror Show as Frank is Stephen Webb, alongside Philip Franks as The Narrator.

They will be joined by fan favourite Haley Flaherty as Janet.

Since it first opened in London in June 1973 at the Royal Court's Theatre Upstairs, Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror Show has become the world’s favourite rock ‘n’ roll musical, having been performed worldwide for more than 45 years in 30-plus countries, translated into 20 languages.

For more on how to get hold of tickets for the show, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

