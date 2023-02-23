In a world where it is now okay to be gay, with Pride marches and celebrations strong within the LGBT community, one gay actor is struggling to come to terms with how to “be gay”.

This one-man play, being performed by the author Tom Stevenson, was created as a response to research on performed sexuality and the social debate of “gay parts for gay actors”.

Follow the unnamed protagonist in this one-act LGBT comedy as he deals with family, friends, love, sex and work.

Tom Stevenson presents his one-man play Normal in Hucknall tonight

The production aims to challenge what many deem ‘the gay voice’ up and down the country.

It was born from the final project of a masters degree in theatre at Loughborough University.

Tom said: “Normal is my third piece of original writing to be performed on stage, but it is my first ever monologue performance without a cast to support me.

“It is also the first show that Elemental Theatre Company is touring, instead of being housed in one venue, so I am excited about these 'first times’, but also terrified of how vulnerable I will be on stage, alone, telling my story.”

The 29 -year-old budding playwright has just embarked on a PhD in the affect of sound in the theatre.

He said: “The play is the culmination of scientific and philosophical research into performed sexuality combined with my own experience of ‘what it means to be gay’ interwoven into a narrative structure that is gripping and actually very funny.”

The play raises questions like what is to like to be part of this community, how difficult is dating for a same-sex couple, are there any restrictions for work, and can an understanding family become a barrier to being your true self?

The play is currently being developed by the creative team at Elemental Theatre Company and playwright Andy Barrett and has been highlighted as a contender for the Royal Shakespeare Company’s 37 plays’ initiative.

Normal, which contains some adult content, starts at 7.30pm.

