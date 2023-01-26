​Hailed as ‘Spielberg’s masterpiece’, the film tells the story of a young man, Sammy Fableman, growing up in post-World War II-era Arizona, who discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.

Michelle Williams, Gabriel LaBelle and Paul Dano head a cast that also includes Seth Rogan, David Lynch and Judd Hirsch.

Also showing as a special this week is Bill Murray in Groundhog Day (PG) to mark the film’s 30th anniversary.

Steven Spielberg's new film The Fabelmans comes to the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week. Photo: Getty Images

Films for the week (Friday, January 27 to Thursday, February 2 – film times are subject to change):

A MAN CALLED OTTO (15): Fri 14:40.

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER 3D (12A): Fri 17:10; Sat & Sun 12:45 16:30.

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER (12A): Fri 19:45; Sat & Sun 19:20; Mon & Wed; 15:05 19:00; Tue 15:10 19:00; Thu 19:20.

BABYLON (18): Fri 20:10; Sat 20:20; Sun 20:15; Mon 19:45; Tue & Wed 19:50; Thu 19:55.

EMPIRE OF LIGHT (15): Fri 15:00 17:20; Sat & Sun 13:50; Mon 15:05; Tue 15:10; Wed 15:20; Thu 15:00 17:30.

GROUNDHOG DAY (30TH ANNIVERSARY) (PG): Thu 18:00.

I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY (12A): Fri 17:30; Sat & Sun 16:20; Mon & Tue 17:35; Wed 17:45; Thu 17:30.

M3GAN (15): Fri 15:00 20:55; Sat 15:35 18:10 20:30; Sun 15:40 18:05 20:40; Mon 15:00 17:35 20:35; Tue 15:00 17:40 20:30; Wed 15:05 17:40 20:40; Thu 15:00 17:10 20:05.

MATILDA THE MUSICAL (PG): Sat 10:30 11:15 13:05; Sun 10:30* 11:15 13:05; Tue 17:10; Wed 17:15.

THE FABELMANS (12A): Fri 14:45 17:30 20:25; Sat 12:50 15:30 17:50 20:20; Sun 12:45 15:25 17:55 20:20; Mon 14:55 17:10 20:15; Tue 14:40 19:45; Wed 14:40 19:50; Thu 15:00 20:25.

KIDS CLUB: STRANGE WORLD (PG): Sat & Sun 10:30.

SILVER SCREEN: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY (12A): Thu 15:00

Tickets for all film times are available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk

