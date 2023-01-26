Oscar-nominated new Spielberg epic comes to Hucknall's Arc Cinema
Nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress in a Leading Role, Steven Spielberg’s The Fablemans (12A) is the big new release at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema this week.
Hailed as ‘Spielberg’s masterpiece’, the film tells the story of a young man, Sammy Fableman, growing up in post-World War II-era Arizona, who discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.
Michelle Williams, Gabriel LaBelle and Paul Dano head a cast that also includes Seth Rogan, David Lynch and Judd Hirsch.
Also showing as a special this week is Bill Murray in Groundhog Day (PG) to mark the film’s 30th anniversary.
Films for the week (Friday, January 27 to Thursday, February 2 – film times are subject to change):
A MAN CALLED OTTO (15): Fri 14:40.
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER 3D (12A): Fri 17:10; Sat & Sun 12:45 16:30.
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER (12A): Fri 19:45; Sat & Sun 19:20; Mon & Wed; 15:05 19:00; Tue 15:10 19:00; Thu 19:20.
BABYLON (18): Fri 20:10; Sat 20:20; Sun 20:15; Mon 19:45; Tue & Wed 19:50; Thu 19:55.
EMPIRE OF LIGHT (15): Fri 15:00 17:20; Sat & Sun 13:50; Mon 15:05; Tue 15:10; Wed 15:20; Thu 15:00 17:30.
GROUNDHOG DAY (30TH ANNIVERSARY) (PG): Thu 18:00.
I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY (12A): Fri 17:30; Sat & Sun 16:20; Mon & Tue 17:35; Wed 17:45; Thu 17:30.
M3GAN (15): Fri 15:00 20:55; Sat 15:35 18:10 20:30; Sun 15:40 18:05 20:40; Mon 15:00 17:35 20:35; Tue 15:00 17:40 20:30; Wed 15:05 17:40 20:40; Thu 15:00 17:10 20:05.
MATILDA THE MUSICAL (PG): Sat 10:30 11:15 13:05; Sun 10:30* 11:15 13:05; Tue 17:10; Wed 17:15.
THE FABELMANS (12A): Fri 14:45 17:30 20:25; Sat 12:50 15:30 17:50 20:20; Sun 12:45 15:25 17:55 20:20; Mon 14:55 17:10 20:15; Tue 14:40 19:45; Wed 14:40 19:50; Thu 15:00 20:25.
KIDS CLUB: STRANGE WORLD (PG): Sat & Sun 10:30.
SILVER SCREEN: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY (12A): Thu 15:00
Tickets for all film times are available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk
*= relaxed sensory friendly screening.