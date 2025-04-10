Oscar winner Rami Malek goes vigilante in The Amateur at Hucknall's Arc Cinema
After his life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a London terrorist attack, brilliant but introverted CIA decoder Charles Heller (Malek) takes matters into his own hands when his supervisors refuse to take action.
Also new this week is the thriller Drop (15) with Meghann Fahy as a widowed mother who’s first date in years takes a terrifying turn when she's bombarded with anonymous threatening messages on her phone during their upscale dinner, leaving her questioning if her charming date Henry (Brandon Sklenar) is behind the harassment.
A special event at the High Street venue this weeked is the screening of ‘king of the waltz’ Andre Rieu’s 75th birthday celebration concert.
And for young movie fans there is the live-action version of Beauty and the Beast (PG) and also the new live-action version of Disney’s Snow White (PG).
Film times for the week (Friday, April 11 to Thursday, April 17 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):
A Minecraft Movie (PG): Fri, Tue & Wed: 11:00, 11:30, 13:20, 14:00, 15:40, 16:25, 18:00, 20:20; Sat 11:00, 11:30, 13:25, 14:00, 15:50, 16:25, 18:10, 20:30; Sun 10:45, 11:30, 13:10, 14:00, 15:35, 16:25, 18:00, 20:20; Mon 11:00, 11:30, 13:20, 13:55, 15:40, 16:15, 18:00, 20:20; Thu 10:45, 11:30, 13:20, 14:00, 15:40, 16:25, 18:00, 20:20.
A Real Pain (15): Mon 18:00.
A Working Man (15): Fri 18:30; Mon-Thu 20:30.
Andre Rieu’s 75th Birthday Celebration: The Dream Continues: Sat 19:00; Sun 14:00.
Beauty & The Beast (PG): Fri-Sun & Wed 13:30.
Disney’s Snow White (PG): Fri, Mon & Tue: 11:30, 13:50; Sat 11:15: 13:55; Sun 11:15, 15:30; Wed & Thu 11:05, 13:40.
Drop (15): Fri 18:50, 20:55; Sat 18:45, 20:50; Sun 18:45, 20:55; Mon 18:35 (subtitled), 20:45; Tue 16:20, 18:50, 20:55; Wed 16:10, 18:50, 20:55; Thu 16:15, 18:50, 20:55.
Six The Musical Live!: Fri 16:20, 18:20; Sat 16:35; Sun 18:10, 20:15; Mon 16:20; Tue 18:30; Wed & Thu 18:20.
The Amatuer (12A): Fri-Thu 17:40, 20:25.
The King of Kings (PG): Fri, Sat & Wed 15:30; Mon & Tue 13:25, 15:30, Thu 13:00.
Kids Club: Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (PG): Fri-Thu 11:00.
Silver Screen: A Real Pain (15): Thu 15:00.
