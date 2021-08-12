Outdoor cinema returns to Hucknall's Titchfield Park next month

The popular free film screenings are back following the success of the first season in 2019.

This year the screenings in Hucknall will take place on Sunday, September 5 and will feature family-friendly film Raya & The Last Dragon at 2.30pm, followed by the Elton John biopic Rocketman at 6.30pm.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, said “The outdoor cinema screening events will be a real celebration for Ashfield, a chance for us all to come together and enjoy time with friends and family.

Outdoor cinema returns to Hucknall next month

"We know how much residents loved the outdoor cinema events when we first introduced them in 2019, and if it wasn’t for the pandemic, we would have held them again last year.

“These screenings will be better than ever with two film options to suit everyone’s tastes.

"We have invested more than £2 million into our parks and green spaces over the past two years so these events are the perfect chance to show them off.”

Hucknall is one of four venues in Ashfield showing films, dates and times are as follows:

Saturday, September 4: Kirkby Plaza, showing Trolls: World Tour and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Sunday, September 5: Titchfield Park, Hucknall, showing Raya & The Last Dragon and Rocketman.

Saturday, September 11: Selston Country Park showing Tom & Jerry: The Movie and Grease.