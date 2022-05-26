Outdoor theatre fun at Notts venues with Chapterhouse's Pride And Prejudice

Chapterhouse Theatre Company returns as part of their Open Air Theatre and Concert Tour.Take a step back in time as we meet Elizabeth Bennett and her sisters in Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. While their interfering mother engineer’s various courtships, Elizabeth and Jane pursue their own quest for true love.Amidst mistakes and misco mmunications, can Elizabeth finally surpass her prejudices to see past the proud exterior of Mr Darcy?Join family and friends for what promises to be the most splendid evening as you picnic under a beautiful sky and lose yourself in this unforgettable love story.Chapterhouse will also perform Cinderella at Creswell Crags (July 24), The Palace Gardens, Southwell Minster (August 14), and Wollaton Park (August 3), plus Romeo and Juliet at Wollaton Park on July 19.