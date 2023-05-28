Outdoors theatre fun as Oddsocks return with Shakespeare classic this summer

​Titchfield Park, Mansfield, July 2, 5pm.

Pack a picnic, bring your friends and take a trip to Titchfield Park soon as award-winning Oddsocks Productions bring Shakespeare’s romantic romp to life in their own, inimitable and hilarious style.

Drama and deception mix with sun, songs and silliness to create a theatre event you won’t forget as this acclaimed company hit the road again, to the delight of their many fans in the area.

Oddsocks are back in the area this summer to perform Much Ado About Nothing

Sian Booth, cultural services manager for Mansfield District Council explained: “It’s really important to us that we provide entertainment that is accessible to everyone in our communities.

"Staging shows in open spaces such as parks allows those who may feel uncomfortable in a formal auditorium setting to experience live drama and comedy – hopefully with a backdrop of warm sunshine”.

She continued: “Oddsocks are a right laugh. Their shows are such a bonkers riot, it genuinely is hilarious”.

Oddsocks Productions take classic texts and create bold, challenging innovative and interactive theatre to be enjoyed by all.

Set up by husband and wife, Andy Barrow and Elli Mackenzie, Oddsocks Productions is a critically acclaimed family run company, which specialises in taking its work out to diverse communities across the UK and Channel Islands.

Elli Mackenzie describes the company’s unique style of performance: “We create theatrical experiences that are for everyone.

"We’ve created over 70 productions and performed to over 380,000 audience members in all weathers! No hierarchy or elitism, telling good stories in innovative ways to create a great night out.”

Much Ado About Nothing is suitable for all, from ages seven to 107 and you can book your tickets over the phone on 01623 463133. Bookings can also be made online at mansfieldpalace.co.uk.