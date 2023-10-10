Paloma Faith to play Nottingham and Sheffield venues next year on latest tour

See Paloma Faith performing at Nottingham and Sheffield venues in 2024

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, April 5/Sheffield City Hall, April 9.

Gearing up for another monumental chapter, British superstar Paloma Faith has returned with the release of her brand new single and video How You Leave A Man.

The single precedes the February 16 release of Paloma’s sixth studio album The Glorification of Sadness via RCA Records.

Paloma has also announced she will be embarking on a major tour next year, including two visits to venues in the area.

This is the first new music from Paloma since the release of her fifth studio album Infinite Things in November 2020 and is the first time in her career where she has executively produced a record.

The album is produced by Martin Wave, who made a name for himself within the Hollywood film world. It also features collaborators such as Chase & Status, Fred Cox, Amy Wadge, Liam Bailey and Jaycen Joshua.

For more, you can go to www.palomafaith.com