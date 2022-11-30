Panto fun for all the family with Peter Pan and co at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Mansfield Palace Theatre until December 31.

Think you know panto? Think again as Mansfield Palace Theatre present a completely new version of a classic story.

Bang up to date for today’s digital age, but still full of the fun and games you’ve come to expect, the show promises to be a real festive family treat, with a cast including faces from Coronation Street, Hollyoaks and Nickleodeon and the funny man Mansfield can’t get enough of – Adam Moss.

The cast of The Further Adventures of Peter Pan: The Return of Captain Hook includes Mark Baylis as Captain Hook, Adam Moss as Smee, Holly Atterton as Tinker Bell, Conner Keetley as Peter Pan and Jenny Huxley-Golden as Emily Darling.

Things have moved on in Neverland since Captain Hook’s demise. He wants his ship and his crew back, but whose side is his comical former sidekick Smee on now?

The story follows our hero Peter Pan, everyone’s favourite fairy Tinker Bell, and the mystical Mermaid as they seek to thwart the dastardly Captain Hook.

But watch out - aided by his band of clumsy and dim-witted acrobatic pirate crew, Hook is out for revenge… never should a Captain have to walk his own plank and that’s exactly what Peter Pan made him do!

Details: To check ticket availability, call the box office on 01623 633133.