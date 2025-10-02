Party with Taylor Swift in Hucknall as Life of a Showgirl album release film comes to the Arc Cinema

Party with Taylor Swift at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema this week as the high street venue screens The Official Release Party of a Showgirl (PG)

See the exclusive world premiere of the music video, The Fate of Ophelia, along with behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot, brand new lyric videos, and Taylor’s never-before-seen personal reflections on songs from her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Also new this week is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Emily Blunt in The Smashing Machine (15), the story of legendary UFC fighter Mark Kerr as he battles intense personal struggles at the height of his career.

Another new film this week is The Long Walk (15), an adaptation of Stephen King's novel set in a near-future where America has become a police state.

A group of teenage boys who are chosen to compete in The Long Walk, a brutal annual contest where the winner will be awarded whatever he wants for the rest of his life.

But to win, they must maintain a steady walking speed without stopping – or get shot.

And at the other end of the scale, for younger fans, is animated fun with Dora The Explorer in Dora: Magic Mermaid Adventures (U).

Film times for the week (Friday, October 3 to Thursday, October 9 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):

Avatar: The Way of the Water 3D (12A): Fri 14:20; Sat 15:50; Sun 16:00; Mon-Thu 19:15.

Diplo: The Mighty Dinosaur (U): Sat & Sun 10:10.

Dora: Magic Mermaid Adventures (U): Fri 14:15, 15:40; Sat 10:00, 12:05, 13:30; Sun 10:00 (sensory screening), 12:05, 13:35; Mon-Wed 15:00; Thu 17:35.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (12A): Fri 15:00, 17:40; Sat 13:10, 20:20; Sun 13:15, 15:05, 17:45; Mon-Wed 14:45, 17:25; Thu 14:35, 17:10.

One Battle After Another (15): Fri 20:20; Sat 19:40; Sun & Thu 19:45; Mon-Wed 16:25, 19:45.

Spiderman 2.1 (Extended Cut) (12A): Sun 12:15.

Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl (PG): Fri 20:00, 22:05; Sat & Sun 10:00, 11:30, 13:35, 15:40, 17:45, 19:50.

The Conjuring: Last Rites (15): Fri 17:05l Sat 14:55; Sun 17:35; Mon-Wed 20:00.

The Long Walk (15): Tue 17:00; Wed 14:40.

The Smashing Machine (15): Fri 14:45, 17:20, 20:20; Sat 17:50, 20:25, Sun 15:00, 20:25; Mon 15:00 17:40 (subtitled), 20:20, Tue-Thu 15:00, 17:40, 20:20.

The Strangers: Chapter 2 (15): Fri 18:05; Sat 14:55; Sun 20:25; Mon 14:45, 17:00; Tue 14:45; Wed 17:00; Thu 14:15.

Twilight (12A): Thu 19:45.

Kids Club: Grand Prix of Europe (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.

Silver Screen: Ballerina (15): Thu 15:00.