Pete Tong to bring sounds of Ibiza to Nottingham venue later this year

You can see Pete Tong Ibiza Classics at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, November 25.

The DJ, broadcaster and global dance music legend will return with his critically acclaimed Ibiza Classics show for 2023, with Jules Buckley, and featuring The Essential Orchestra.

Advertisement

Ibiza Classics has firmly cemented itself as part of the live music calendar, becoming the world's most iconic orchestral electronic music event.

Most Popular

Celebrating the legacy of dance music, the live show will include a host of special guest DJs and singers, showcasing stunning reimagines of timeless classic house tracks.

Combining unique orchestration with unparalleled electronic production, ravers rejoice as it is set to be the party of the year reminiscent of the White Isle and its musical history.

Advertisement

A pillar of dance music with an unparalleled ear for new talent, Pete Tong is undeniably one of the music world’s most influential figures.

Details: For more, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

Advertisement