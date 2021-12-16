Phoenix Nights star Clinton Baptiste to hit stage in Sheffield in 2022

The coiffured titans of the unknown - the flamboyant Clinton Baptiste and his Scottish nemesis Ramone Tamine - will be both gracing the Memorial Hall stage at Sheffield City Hall on November 10, 2022.

Tickets for the event are now on general sale.

Both claim to be a true mystical seer, something each claims the other isn’t!Now the time has come for them to meet onstage in a once-in-a-lifetime event to truly decide who holds the title as Britain’s Greatest Paranormalist.As featured in Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights…it’s Clinton Baptiste live on stage - and his arch psychic enemy Ramone - from Clinton’s massively popular podcast.

Check out Clinton Baptiste (pictured left) in his latest live show.

Tickets for Clinton Baptise Vs Ramone are on sale now via www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/. Do not miss seeing them in action.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

