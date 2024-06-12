2007: Jessie Skinner, aged two, enjoys the Tommy`s Splashathon event at Edgewood Leisure Centre in Hucknall.2007: Jessie Skinner, aged two, enjoys the Tommy`s Splashathon event at Edgewood Leisure Centre in Hucknall.
2007: Jessie Skinner, aged two, enjoys the Tommy`s Splashathon event at Edgewood Leisure Centre in Hucknall.

Photos: Enjoy nine more ​blasts from the past with these fantastic photographs

By Steve Eyley
Published 13th Jun 2024, 00:00 BST
Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.

​​From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2007: Artist Liz Lemon watches the arrival of her new sculpture Flight Of Fancy in Hucknall town centre.

1. Crowning glory

2007: Artist Liz Lemon watches the arrival of her new sculpture Flight Of Fancy in Hucknall town centre. Photo: Angela Ward

2007: Sheila Dixon from Hucknall's Taking Steps walking group looks at the new online route finder in Hucknall Library.

2. On the right track

2007: Sheila Dixon from Hucknall's Taking Steps walking group looks at the new online route finder in Hucknall Library. Photo: Angela Ward

2006: Papplewick Hall hosted its annual Summer Fair and pictured is Connor Tongue, 10, on the coconut shy.

3. Having a ball

2006: Papplewick Hall hosted its annual Summer Fair and pictured is Connor Tongue, 10, on the coconut shy. Photo: jane.hilton

2006: Papplewick Pumping Station opened its doors to the public and Dave File had a go at stoking up the fire in the boiler house.

4. Stoking the fire

2006: Papplewick Pumping Station opened its doors to the public and Dave File had a go at stoking up the fire in the boiler house. Photo: Angela Ward

