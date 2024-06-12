Photos: Enjoy nine more ​blasts from the past with these fantastic photographs

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. Crowning glory
2007: Artist Liz Lemon watches the arrival of her new sculpture Flight Of Fancy in Hucknall town centre. Photo: Angela Ward
2. On the right track
2007: Sheila Dixon from Hucknall's Taking Steps walking group looks at the new online route finder in Hucknall Library. Photo: Angela Ward
3. Having a ball
2006: Papplewick Hall hosted its annual Summer Fair and pictured is Connor Tongue, 10, on the coconut shy. Photo: jane.hilton
4. Stoking the fire
2006: Papplewick Pumping Station opened its doors to the public and Dave File had a go at stoking up the fire in the boiler house. Photo: Angela Ward