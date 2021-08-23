Plenty for fans of theatre to look forward to in the area
If you fancy a trip to the theatre, venues in the area have plenty to keep you entertained in the coming months.
Based on the best-selling novel by Dan Brown, The Da Vinci Code has been adapted for the stage by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel. It can be seen at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from January 17 to 22.
Can you crack the code and solve a centuries old mystery?
The curator of the Louvre has been brutally murdered, and alongside his body are a series of baffling codes.
Follow the pulse-racing journey as Professor Robert Langdon and fellow cryptologist Sophie Neveu attempt to solve the riddles, leading to the works of Leonardo Da Vinci and beyond, deep into the vault of history.
In a breathless race through the streets of Europe, Langdon and Neveu must decipher the labyrinthine code before a shocking historical secret is lost forever.
For more on tickets, you can see www.trch.co.uk
For something a little lighter, you can try Sunny Side Up at Mansfield Palace Theatre.
Written, directed by and starring John Godber, Sunny Side Up is the hilarious and moving account of a struggling Yorkshire coast B&B and the people who run it.
Join down to earth proprietors Barney, Cath and Tina in the production, which runs at the Leeming Street-based venue from Thursday, September 30 to Saturday, October 2.
Share their stories of awkward clients, snooty relatives and eggs over easy, in this seaside feelgood rollercoaster which digs into what ‘staycations’ are all about.
If you’re thinking of holidaying at home this year, why not book into the Sunny Side boarding house soon?
For more on tickets, go to mansfieldpalace.co.uk
Finally, don’t leave it too late to get your tickets for A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story at Nottingham Playhouse.
League of Gentlemen and Sherlock star Mark Gatiss has adapted the classic Charles Dickens tale and will also appear in the production as Jacob Marley.
It will be staged at the city centre venue from October 29 to November 20.
It’s Christmas Eve. As the cold, bleak night draws in, the avaricious Ebenezer Scrooge is confronted by the spirit of his former business partner Jacob Marley.
Bound in chains as punishment for a lifetime of greed, the unearthly figure explains it isn’t too late for Scrooge to change his miserly ways in order to escape the same fate, but first he’ll have to face three more eerie encounters…
Don’t miss this fantastic offering, a great evening of Dickensian spookiness at the Playhouse.
For more, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk